Telangana HC gives state govt 24 hrs to reconsider petitioner's local candidate status

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas of the Telangana High Court on Thursday gave the state government 24 hours to reconsider the petitioner’s status as a local candidate for admission into MBBS and BDS courses.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Chepuri Avinash, challenging a notification issued on August 27 which classified him as a non-local candidate for medical admissions. Senior counsel appearing for Avinash argued that in the previous year, he was treated as a local candidate under a court order dated August 31, 2023, and that this year’s classification as non-local was unjust.

Counsel further contended that Avinash, who was selected by the Government of Telangana to study at Military School, Dehradun, meets the criteria under Rule 3(a)(ii) of the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Rules, 2017. Thus, he should be recognised as a local candidate for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses. After reviewing the arguments, the bench noted the case appeared genuine and gave the authorities 24 hours to reconsider Avinash’s status.