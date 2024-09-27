Telangana HC issues warrant against ex-cop for ignoring court orders

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued bailable warrant against a retired Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Suhas Chaturvedi for disregarding of court orders in a criminal contempt case dating back 12 years.

Chaturvedi, who has not responded to court proceedings since 2012, is accused of providing false testimony under oath before the court. The court also directed Chaturvedi to furnish a personal bond of `10,000 to secure bail. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao presided over the hearing of a suo motu criminal contempt order issued by the High Court in 2012.

The case involves Chaturvedi and other police officers, including B Anjaiah, the then circle inspector of Chilkalguda police station, K Venugopal, and several home guards.

The contempt proceedings stem from a 2011 incident in which police officers forcibly evicted a woman from her rented apartment at Padmaraonagar.

They also allegedly attempted to protect the property owner from serious allegations, including rape. When the court sought a report on the incident, Anjaiah and Chaturvedi falsely claimed that the woman had vacated the premises voluntarily. The HC, upon discovering that these statements were false and given under oath, initiated criminal contempt proceedings against the officers in 2012.