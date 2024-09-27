Three forest officers attacked by mob in Telangana's Mulugu

MULUGU: Two forest officers were attacked by a mob in the Damara vayi forest area in Tadvai forest range of Mulugu district on Thursday.

The incident happened when Tadvai Forest Section Officer Vinod Kumar, Forest Beat Officer's Sharath Chandra, and Suman obstructed the levelling of the forest land with the JCB by the Ganta Suraj Reddy.

The forest officers asked them to stop the work in the reserve forest area and seized the JCB vehicle and took it to the Tadvai Forest Office.

Meanwhile, the JCB owner Ganta Suraj Reddy called his brother Chintu and his friend Sai. They rushed to Katapur village and stopped the forest officer's vehicle and started beating the forest staff.

In the incident, the Forest Section Officer Vinod Kumar received a head injury, and his fingers were chopped in the incident. Whereas, Forest Beat Officer Sharath Chandra and Suman received injuries. The culprits also damaged the forest officer's Jeep and escaped with JCB from the spot.

Upon information, DFO Rahul Jadhav Yadav and staff rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a private hospital for treatment. They lodged a complaint with the Tadvai Police.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Rahul Jadhav Yadav stated that it is an inhuman incident and we are appealing to the state government to take stringent action against the culprits.

According to the Tadvai sub-inspector N Srikanth Reddy, based on the complaint by the forest department authorities, a case registered a case on Suraj Reddy, his brother Chintu, and Sai under Section 109 BNS.

Meanwhile, the Forest Minister Konda Surekha called the injured persons over phone and assured them that severe action will be taken against the culprits.