Whom to blame for state of irrigation projects, asks CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS neglected the irrigation projects when it was in power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that despite of spending over Rs 2 lakh crore, the BRS government failed to complete the projects.
The chief minister was addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) at Jala Soudha on Thursday.
“The previous government spent lakhs of crores on projects like Kaleshwaram... both construction and demolition took place during their time. Who is responsible for this. Officials or politicians?” he asked.
“If action is taken against everyone involved in construction of Kaleswaram project, no department will be spared. If action is not taken, then the government will be accused of not taking action,” he said.
“If not for the wrong policies and decisions of leaders, these kind of situations would not have arisen. Such situations should not be repeated in future,” he added.
Specifically addressing the new AEEs, the chief minister said: “Telangana was created to fulfil people’s aspirations, especially for water and employment. The emotions of Telangana people are connected with water. It’s not a job, it’s an emotion for you. It is your responsibility to serve people.”
“Previously engineers used to go for field inspections at 5 am and write reports only after their field visits. But in recent times, the number of officials making field trips have decreased,” he said and instructed the officials to take up field visits.
Meanwhile, the CM directed the officials to focus on completing those irrigation projects from which water can be supplied within the next six months.
“There will be no use if funds are spent on projects that will not be completed within five years. If 75 per cent of works have been completed, there is a possibility of providing irrigation water to more areas by next Kharif season,” he said.
The CM also asked the Finance department to ensure that there is no problem in providing funds for the priority projects in the Godavari and the Krishna basin. He said that bill payments should be made through green channel for projects that provide water to a large number of areas in a short period.
He also directed to the officials coordinate with the Revenue department to complete the land acquisition at the earliest.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Transport Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao were present on the occasion.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday stressed the need to make cancer treatment accessible to patients from all sections of the society. The CM was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre in Hyderabad. “Many people are suffering from cancer. The cancer treatment is very expensive and poor patients are unable to pay for the treatment. There is a need to make cancer treatment accessible to all,” he said. He lauded Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital for coming up with another commendable healthcare service for the poor.