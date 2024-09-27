Whom to blame for state of irrigation projects, asks CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS neglected the irrigation projects when it was in power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that despite of spending over Rs 2 lakh crore, the BRS government failed to complete the projects.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) at Jala Soudha on Thursday.

“The previous government spent lakhs of crores on projects like Kaleshwaram... both construction and demolition took place during their time. Who is responsible for this. Officials or politicians?” he asked.

“If action is taken against everyone involved in construction of Kaleswaram project, no department will be spared. If action is not taken, then the government will be accused of not taking action,” he said.

“If not for the wrong policies and decisions of leaders, these kind of situations would not have arisen. Such situations should not be repeated in future,” he added.

Specifically addressing the new AEEs, the chief minister said: “Telangana was created to fulfil people’s aspirations, especially for water and employment. The emotions of Telangana people are connected with water. It’s not a job, it’s an emotion for you. It is your responsibility to serve people.”

“Previously engineers used to go for field inspections at 5 am and write reports only after their field visits. But in recent times, the number of officials making field trips have decreased,” he said and instructed the officials to take up field visits.