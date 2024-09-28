HCL Technologies expands in Hyderabad with new office, creating 5k jobs

HYDERABAD: HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra on Friday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday and invited him for the opening ceremony of the company’s new office in Hitec City of Hyderabad.
This new facility is set to create an additional 5,000 engineering jobs, further contributing to the growth of the local economy and enhancing employment opportunities in the state.
During the meeting, the CM and HCL Technologies representatives shared their vision to boost educational and skill development opportunities in Telangana and to discuss collaborative initiatives aimed at empowering the state’s youth.
Discussions focussed on potential partnership between HCL’s ed-tech platform GUVI and Telangana’s Skill University to enhance training programmes and expand educational resources, an official release from CMO said.
Revanth expressed his gratitude to Roshni Nadar Malhotra for HCL’s continuous support and presence in Telangana. He acknowledged the company’s significant contributions towards creating employment opportunities in the region.
Roshni Nadar said that the strategic partnership between HCL Technologies and the Telangana government represents a significant step towards enhancing the state’s employment opportunities and technological capabilities, positioning Telangana for sustained growth and innovation in the years ahead.
Reliance Foundation donates Rs 20 cr to CMRF
Reliance Foundation donated Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The foundation’s representatives handed over the cheque to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Friday. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech co-founder and joint managing director Suchitra Eella donated Rs 1 crore for CMRF.
Pharma firm contributes Rs 6.4 crore for providing breakfast in Kodangal schools
Viatris, a global pharmaceutical company, contributed Rs 6.4 crore as part of its CSR programme to ensure access to the healthy nutritious breakfast to 28,000 students across 312 schools in Kodangal Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The CSR wing of state government and Viatris signed an MoU in this regard on Friday. The MoU was signed by Michelle Dominica, Head of India CSR and Administrative Services, and Kaunteya Dasa, CEO - HKM Charitable Foundation in the presence of the CM. Archana Suresh, T-SIG, the CSR wing of Telangana government facilitated this collaboration. Kodangal Area Development Authority Special Officer Venkat Reddy was also present on the occasion.