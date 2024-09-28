HCL Technologies expands in Hyderabad with new office, creating 5k jobs

HYDERABAD: HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra on Friday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday and invited him for the opening ceremony of the company’s new office in Hitec City of Hyderabad.

This new facility is set to create an additional 5,000 engineering jobs, further contributing to the growth of the local economy and enhancing employment opportunities in the state.

During the meeting, the CM and HCL Technologies representatives shared their vision to boost educational and skill development opportunities in Telangana and to discuss collaborative initiatives aimed at empowering the state’s youth.

Discussions focussed on potential partnership between HCL’s ed-tech platform GUVI and Telangana’s Skill University to enhance training programmes and expand educational resources, an official release from CMO said.

Revanth expressed his gratitude to Roshni Nadar Malhotra for HCL’s continuous support and presence in Telangana. He acknowledged the company’s significant contributions towards creating employment opportunities in the region.

Roshni Nadar said that the strategic partnership between HCL Technologies and the Telangana government represents a significant step towards enhancing the state’s employment opportunities and technological capabilities, positioning Telangana for sustained growth and innovation in the years ahead.