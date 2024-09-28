IndiGo Airlines launches direct flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, Kanpur

HYDERABAD: IndiGo Airlines on Friday started its direct flight to Ayodhya and Kanpur from Hyderabad. It will begin operations from Hyderabad to Prayagraj and Agra on Saturday.

On September 24, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) management had announced that the airlines will operate six direct flight services from the Hyderabad airport to six cities, which are Agartala, Kanpur, Agra, jammu, Prayagraj and Ayodhaya.

The airlines will be operating flights to Ayodhya four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. They will leave RGIA at 1:55 PM and reach Ayodhaya at 4:05 PM. The new development follows a three-month hiatus after SpiceJet discontinued its direct flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on June 1.

For Kanpur, the flight will also operate for four days a week departing at 8:55 AM from here and arriving there at 11 AM. Scheduled for three times a week, the flight for Prayagraj will leave RGIA at 8:55 AM and arrive there at 10:50 AM.