Minister Uttam addresses grievances in Praja Palana programme

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar on Friday attended the “Meet the Minister” (Praja Palana) programme at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Over 300 people poured out their grievances and handed over their applications to the minister.

Most grievances were related to ration cards, housing, gas subsidy and employment. The minister also listened to the grievances of the Mallannasagar project oustees. The minister asked those who were seeking new ration cards to wait till October 2, stating that the government will start accepting applications from that date.

Uttam also spoke to some top officials over phone and asked them to address the issues which required immediate attention.

He also ensured that eligible applicants were immediate granted gas subsidy.

For instance, a family of four short-statured people appealed to the minister to provide them jobs as they were unable to find any on their own.

They informed the minister that until now they were dependent on their mother, who is now suffering from visual impairment. The minister promised to help them as soon as possible.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud too responded to their request, stating that its “my struggle too till they find a solution”.