MP Rajender stands with protesters against housing demolitions

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender expressed his support for affected families during a protest in Chaitanyapuri on Friday.

He voiced solidarity with the agitating families, stating, ‘’Do not demolish their houses that have stood for years. Many have bought these houses and are still paying EMIs. It is unjust to replace their properties with double-bedroom units constructed with lakhs of rupees’’, he said.

Rajender criticised the state government for targeting the poor, asserting that such governments would not survive longer. He also condemned HYDRAA for conducting demolitions on weekends, stating that this was an attempt to prevent victimes from seeking legal recourse. “The state government is behaving worse than the Nizam rulers,” he said.

The MP urged the government to refrain from actions that disrupt people’s lives and promised to report the proposed Musi demolitions to the Centre. “You were voted in as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. It is wrong to oppress the people,” Rajendar stated.