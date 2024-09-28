Musi river buffer zone survey to start soon

HYDERABAD: The survey and marking of structures in the buffer zone of the Musi river will commence soon, with support from district collectors, deputy collectors, RDOs and tahsildars, said Municipal Urban Development Department (MAUD) Principal Secretary and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited Managing Director M Dana Kishore.

Families residing in the buffer zone with pattas will be rehabilitated and compensated under the RFCTLARR (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Act. Structures will only be removed after all legal benefits have been provided, Dana Kishore saud and added that the survey of structures on the riverbed have already begun, and removal will only occur after the resettlement of displaced individuals.

The MD held discussions with representatives from various civil society organisations on Musi beautification, development and resettlement issues, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing two-bedroom houses for those affected by the project.

He reiterated the importance of restoring Musi to safeguard Hyderabad’s future and said that the government aims to model the riverfront’s development on London’s Thames River.

A survey assessing the livelihoods of displaced families is underway, with a plan to support self help groups through interest-free loans for their preferred professions. The government has already allocated 15,000 2BHK houses, considering special arrangements for families with students to ensure their education remains uninterrupted.

To facilitate smooth rehabilitation, a committee including NGO representatives will conduct a survey, and a high-level committee of senior officials will oversee the process. Dana Kishore urged NGOs to actively participate in the development and beautification of the Musi Riverfront, encouraging grassroots efforts to support the chief minister’s initiative.