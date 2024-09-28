Two held for theft at deputy CM’s residence

HYDERABAD: Two men were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kharagpur railway station on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft at the Hyderabad residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking to TNIE, Arunodoy Chakraborty, IC Kharagpur GRPS, said, “During random inspections in the train, we confronted the accused, who admitted to the theft in Hyderabad. Further investigation revealed it was at the deputy CM’s house.”

The accused, Roshan Mandal, who used to work as a servant at Vikramarka’s house, and Uday Kumar Thakur, travelled to Kharagpur via the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

“A significant amount of cash and jewellery has been recovered, and the net worth is yet to be ascertained,” said Chakraborty.

A case has already been filed at the Banjara Hills police station under IPC Section 381 (theft by a servant) (now BNS 306). The Kharagpur GRP has registered a separate case under BNS Sections 303 and 317 (theft and illegal possession of stolen property).

A senior officer of the Banjara Hills police station told TNIE, “Our team is en route to Kharagpur to take custody of the accused. The cases will be consolidated since the crime occurred in Hyderabad.”

Another senior officer told TNIE: “So far we know that Roshan committed the theft. The other person (Uday) might be his accomplice but we need to ascertain that. The theft came to light when the Deputy CM’s PA was alerted by a photographer who had been staying at the house. He noticed the servant was missing and found the lock on the bedroom door broken. The complainants reported that around `80,000 in cash and ornaments were missing.”

