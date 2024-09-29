BJP chief JP Nadda sets Telangana BJP target of 50 lakh members in 15 days

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda was in Hyderabad on Saturday for a key meeting at a private hotel with party MLAs, MPs, MLC and contested candidates.

Well-placed sources said that Nadda reviewed the ongoing membership drive in the state, the response to it and the approach of the state unit to it. They said that he instructed the party legislators and senior leaders to work harder on the drive to reach the aim of adding 50 lakh members in Telangana within the next fortnight.

Nadda also suggested to the sitting and former legislators and senior leaders to visit the party units at the village, mandal and Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency levels to encourage the second-rung leaders cadre to build confidence among them. This will help the party focus seriously on the state to come to power in the next Assembly elections, Nadda said.

He also urged the contested candidates to focus on their Assembly constituencies and oversee the membership drive by meeting every single party activist at the village to Assembly levels. This will also help build the image of the party, Nadda said.

He told the BJP senior leaders and full-time workers to gather as much data as possible every day so that the party can tailor its campaigns according to the ground realities.

After the review meeting, a few of the BJP legislators brought the issue of HYDRAA in the state to Nadda and briefed him on the demolition drive taken up by the agency.

They told Nadda that they are finding it difficult to focus on the membership drive at a time HYDRAA is “running amok”. Responding to this, the BJP national president told them to fight on behalf of the poor and address their issues first.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, MP K Laxman, BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and others were present.