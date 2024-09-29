Harish Rao advises Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to earn goodwill, not curses on Musi project

HYDERABAD: Advising the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to earn the goodwill and blessings of the downtrodden rather than inflict suffering upon them, former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday questioned the rationale behind implementing development projects at the cost of displacing the poor.

Speaking at BRS Bhavan along with former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy after interacting with people affected by the recent demolitions carried out by HYDRAA and the proposed Musi Riverfront Development Project, Harish strongly criticised the survey of the structures built on the riverbed and its catchment areas.

“Under K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule, the poor were not subjected to such treatment,” Harish said, accusing the Congress government of unplanned decision-making. The former minister also called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issues surrounding the Musi area and proposed that any action plan should incorporate the views of all political parties.

He pointed out that while only a notice was served to Tirupathi Reddy, the brother of the chief minister, the homes of poor residents faced demolition.

Harish alleged that the death of Gurrampally Shivayya Buchamma, a resident of Kukatpally, was not suicide but a consequence of the government’s actions through HYDRAA. He also took aim at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his stance on bulldozer politics, and demanded that the Congress leader first address similar issues in Telangana.

Harish Rao assured “victims” of HYDRAA that they have the full support of the BRS, stating that Telangana Bhavan would always be open to them.

He said that a BRS delegation, comprising MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders, would soon visit the Musi river area to meet with those affected.

He also accused the government of neglecting public health, referring to recent outbreaks of viral fevers in the state. Harish alleged that the government’s lack of preparedness was damaging the reputation of Hyderabad.