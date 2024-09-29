Hyderabad woman's body found tied in plastic sheets

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman's body tied in bedsheets and plastic sheets was found near Srinivasa Colony on Saturday.

Locals noticed the suspicious baggage in the neighbourhood and alerted the Shadnagar police who rushed to the spot along with the Clues team.

On preliminary investigation, the police found that the victim was throttled and there were gashes on both her earlobes. “Her earrings were missing and we suspect that the killer might have tried to remove her jewellery forcibly,” a senior official told TNIE. “She appeared to have resisted and was killed before her earrings were removed,” the officer added.

Further probe revealed the victim was a daily-wage worker and a divorcee. She was last seen around 9 pm on Friday. Police suspect she might have been murdered elsewhere. Shadnagar police have registered a case.