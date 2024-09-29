Minor girl raped in Telangana's Asifabad, 28-year-old booked under POCSO

ADILABAD: Even as the Jainoor Adivasi woman rape incident in Jainoor is yet to be forgotten, another similar ghastly incident has taken place in Burguda village in Asifabad mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

A 28-year-old man, Bomenna Sagar, allegedly raped a class VIII girl in the village. He was arrested and a case under Section 65 (1) of BNS and under relevant sections of POCSO Act has been registered against him. Asifabad inspector of Police Satish Kumar said that a medical test on the girl confirmed rape.

According to the police, the accused offered the girl a toffee while she was returning home from school on Friday and took her to his house where he raped her. The girl went home crying and narrated her ordeal to her parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Following the incident, the villagers and students of Burguda staged a protest on the national high in Asifabad for two hours demanding that the accused be hanged. The protest led to a huge traffic jam. They dispersed after the police assured them that stringent action would be taken against the accused.