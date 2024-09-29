No residents will be forcibly shifted for Musi development project: MAUD chief

MAUD boss warns of repeat of 1908 floods

The MAUD principal secretary warned of recurrence of 1908 Musi floods if the river rejuvenation is not taken up. “Recently 9.1 cm of rain was recorded at Khairatabad and water stagnated on the road, which I had never seen before. Due to climate change, heavy rains are occurring frequently. So, we need to enhance the flood flow capacity of the Musi. The riverfront development is not a beautification project.” Evacuating people from the Musi catchment area has been a regular exercise for the police and GHMC whenever there is a flood in the river, he said and added most of the people badly affected by the floods are those who are living on the river bed and catchment areas.

Dana Kishore said that as part of the riverfront development project, the government will construct east and west corridors along the Musi. “There will be hawker zones, recreation zones, parks and business centres,” he explained.

He said that in order to fill the Musi with fresh water, the government has sanctioned 13 STPs to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore and tenders will be called next week. HYDRAA not a monster, says Ranganath

Speaking on the occasion, Ranganath asked people not to project HYDRAA as a monster. He said that HYDRAA would not trouble poor people. “To protect the rights of city residents to live in a healthy environment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has created HYDRAA. This agency will take action against those who destroy nature. It aims to provide clean air, peaceful travel and living. We all have a responsibility to protect people’s property,” he said.

He made it clear that HYDRAA would demolish only the structures built in FTL and buffer zones of lakes.

“At Ameenpur lake, houses were constructed in Survey No. 12 by showing permits taken for construction in Survey No 6. In this regard, the village secretary was suspended. Real estate companies misled the people and sold villas. Some big people are encroaching on government lands and constructing houses. When the N-Convention was demolished, adjacent huts were not removed. We are not touching the houses where people are living. Some are doing illegal business and when HYDRAA comes, they are agitating by holding cans of kerosene and petrol threatening to commit self-immolation.”