No residents will be forcibly shifted for Musi development project: MAUD chief

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department M Dana Kishore on Saturday said that no resident would be shifted forcibly for the Musi Riverfront Development Project. “We will start demolitions only after shifting the families with their consent and allotting double-bedroom houses to them,” he assured.
Addressing the media along with HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath here, he reiterated the government’s resolve to provide compensation double the market value to the owners of land and houses located in the buffer zone of the Musi. “We will abide by the law. How can we blatantly demolish the houses and structures? We will provide them every benefit which they are eligible for as per rules,” he said and revealed that they sought Rs 700 crore from the government to complete the ongoing construction of 2BHK houses and for providing civic amenities.
Dana Kishore said that most of the residents were willing to move into 2BHK houses. “We surveyed 974 houses two days ago in Musi and marked 576 of them for demolition. Of these, residents of 406 houses have expressed their willingness to shift into double-bedroom flats. Almost 80 percent of people are ready to move out,” he said.
“When I recently visited the people living on the river bed, I asked them whether they applied for 2BHK houses. Everyone said that they did, but they were not allotted houses. They assured us that if the government allotted them 2BHKs, they would move out.”
“They expressed concern over the education of their children when they shift to new locations. To address this, we convened a meeting with officials of the school education, BC, SC, ST welfare departments and asked them to accommodate the children in residential schools,” said Dana Kishore. He added that employment opportunities would be provided to those in need of jobs.
The government discussed with various corporations on extending financial assistance to eligible persons to take up self-employment, he said and added that women members of families living in the Musi river would be provided skill training apart from being included in self-help groups.
MAUD boss warns of repeat of 1908 floods
The MAUD principal secretary warned of recurrence of 1908 Musi floods if the river rejuvenation is not taken up. “Recently 9.1 cm of rain was recorded at Khairatabad and water stagnated on the road, which I had never seen before. Due to climate change, heavy rains are occurring frequently. So, we need to enhance the flood flow capacity of the Musi. The riverfront development is not a beautification project.” Evacuating people from the Musi catchment area has been a regular exercise for the police and GHMC whenever there is a flood in the river, he said and added most of the people badly affected by the floods are those who are living on the river bed and catchment areas.
Dana Kishore said that as part of the riverfront development project, the government will construct east and west corridors along the Musi. “There will be hawker zones, recreation zones, parks and business centres,” he explained.
He said that in order to fill the Musi with fresh water, the government has sanctioned 13 STPs to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore and tenders will be called next week. HYDRAA not a monster, says Ranganath
Speaking on the occasion, Ranganath asked people not to project HYDRAA as a monster. He said that HYDRAA would not trouble poor people. “To protect the rights of city residents to live in a healthy environment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has created HYDRAA. This agency will take action against those who destroy nature. It aims to provide clean air, peaceful travel and living. We all have a responsibility to protect people’s property,” he said.
He made it clear that HYDRAA would demolish only the structures built in FTL and buffer zones of lakes.
“At Ameenpur lake, houses were constructed in Survey No. 12 by showing permits taken for construction in Survey No 6. In this regard, the village secretary was suspended. Real estate companies misled the people and sold villas. Some big people are encroaching on government lands and constructing houses. When the N-Convention was demolished, adjacent huts were not removed. We are not touching the houses where people are living. Some are doing illegal business and when HYDRAA comes, they are agitating by holding cans of kerosene and petrol threatening to commit self-immolation.”
He said: “At Sunnam Cheruvu, a man, Venkatesh, sold water using tens of tankers. We demolished his structure. But, we did not touch the houses at Kukatpally lake.” He said that so far HYDRAA has demolished only unoccupied buildings.
Responding to the complaints on Fatima educational institutions owned by Akbaruddin Owasi, he said: “We have received complaints that colleges owned by Malla Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Owaisi are in buffer zones of lakes. The academic year is halfway through. We will demolish them once the academic year is over. Else, the future of students will be jeopardised.”
When asked about criticism over not demolishing the Janwada farmhouse, he said: “Janwada will not come under HYDRAA’s jurisdiction. The agency’s first target is to demolish illegal constructions built by big persons. HYDRAA is not silent, it does its work. It is not true that they will not demolish the houses, farmhouses and buildings of the rich.”