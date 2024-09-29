Officials suspended for permitting buildings on Telangana govt land are back at work

SANGAREDDY: While the district panchayat department had taken action about a year ago against the officials who gave permission for constructions on government land in Patelguda and Kistareddypet in Aminpur mandal, some of them are back at work.

Officials said that besides suspending the guilty, show cause notices were also issued to some other staff members.

Meanwhile, people whose houses have been razed say that had the government fenced its land and put up boards that it was the owner, they would not have purchased them in the first place.

The officials confirmed that some private individuals raised buildings in Survey No 12 which is government land while the documents showed that the buildings were in Survey No 6.

In August last year, district panchayat officer (DPO) and the Sangareddy RDO conducted a joint inspection in Patelguda and confirmed that villas were being constructed in Survey No 12.

DPO T Saibaba said: “Panchayat secretary Uma Maheshwar Rao who had given permission to build houses on government land was suspended and show cause notices were issued to MPOs Raj Kumar and Sabin on why action should not be taken against them. Their increments were also cut.”

Panchayat secretaries Somarayana and Vasanthi, who gave permission for the construction of two apartments in Kistareddypet, were also suspended last September and notices were issued to two other employees.

A DPO said that there was a case in the court related to permission for apartments in Kistareddypet. However, the suspended panchayat secretaries are working at different places after their reinstatement.

The residents of Patelguda are complaining that the suspended officials have got their jobs back due to collusion between the contractor and the authorities, while the lives of those who bought villas without knowing that they were on government land, have turned upside down.