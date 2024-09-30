Andhra govt ignores Telangana's objections, continues Rayalaseema irrigation scheme works

HYDERABAD: The legal battle between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continues over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the Krishna River. Telangana has opposed this project since it was announced in 2020, arguing that AP is violating a National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgement. The AP government claims it has halted work in compliance with NGT orders.

In 2021, the NGT ruled that the project could not proceed without obtaining environmental clearances. Following allegations from Telangana that Andhra was continuing construction, the NGT formed a joint committee with officials from the Ministry of Environment, Geological Survey of India and Central Water Commission.

The committee is yet to submit its report, but Telangana obtained information through the Right to Information Act (RTI) and has presented it to the NGT.

The report, accessed by TNIE, confirmed that Andhra Pradesh is continuing the construction of the project and recommended imposing environmental compensation to AP.

It stated that the committee inspected the project site on March 13 and 14, finding that AP has completed around 14.14% of excavation for the approach channel and 87.03% for the pump house, exceeding the limits of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). This excess work has caused environmental damage.

Given these violations, the committee proposed a compensation of Rs 2.65 crore for environmental violations. It also emphasised that AP must obtain the necessary environmental clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forest and other statuary post facto clearances from the departments or organisations concerned.

Relying on this report, Telangana filed an affidavit with the NGT, asserting that significant construction activity has occurred since the NGT’s December 17, 2021 order. Meanwhile, Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja has requested intervention from the Centre, urging immediate action to stop what he described as illegal construction by Andhra Pradesh and protect Telangana’s claims to Krishna waters.

He wrote: “I once again request that immediate necessary action to be taken to stop this illegal construction activity of the government of Andhra Pradesh and protect the genuine and legitimate claims of the people of Telangana on Krishna Waters.”