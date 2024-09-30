BRS abused revenue system, Congress will introduce reforms: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: In view of several police cases being registered against tahsildars in connection with alleged disputed land transactions, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that the state government will introduce a system under which permissions from district collectors would be required to file such cases against them.

During a meeting with the tahsildars, the minister said that such a move would protect tahsildars, who “usually act based on the legal position”.

The minister also asked tahsildars to introspect on whether or not the Revenue department is functioning as per the expectations of the people. “The Congress government is on the verge of bringing reforms in the Revenue system that was grossly abused by the previous BRS government,” he said.

“Reforms in the revenue system will be beneficial for farmers and others common people,” he added and asked the tahsildars to work effectively in protecting public properties.

He said that the Revenue department should take action ensuring that not even a single inch of land is misappropriated. He said mutual cooperation between the general public and Revenue department is required to resolve all issues.

TRESA president V Ravinder Reddy thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Revenue minister for assuring them of protecting tahsildars.