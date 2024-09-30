If lakes lack protection, Hyderabad will face Vijayawada-flood situation: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that if the encroachments in the Musi riverbed are not cleared, Hyderabad could encounter flood issues similar to those recently experienced in Vijayawada.

Addressing a Telugu community meeting in San Francisco, the deputy chief minister said that Hyderabad was known for rocks, lakes and parks. “The rocks have disappeared from Hyderabad due to construction of houses. Lakes have been encroached upon. Parks too have disappeared. If lakes are not protected, a Vijayawada-like situation will arise in Hyderabad too,” he said.

The deputy CM said that construction of houses in the riverbed should be stopped immediately. “The realtors are constructing houses and doing business in the name of the poor. If this isn’t stopped, future generations will suffer,” he said.

“It’s the duty of the government to protect the lives and properties of the people. That’s why the government is trying to protect lakes,” he said.

Vikramarka said that as part of the beautification of Musi, the government was creating awareness among the people and providing rehabilitation to them. “The government will provide 2BHK houses to the affected people and education to their children,” he said.

“The government would pump freshwater into the Musi and see that the people live in good environments,” he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM called upon non-resident Telugus to invest in both the Telugu states.