Mann ki Baat: PM Modi praises Telangana man's gree mission "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam"

HYDERABAD: In the 114th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised K N Rajasekhar from Telangana for his long-standing commitment to tree planting.

The PM said: “Many inspiring examples of tree planting campaigns emerge from our country. One such example is K. N. Rajasekhar from Telangana. His dedication to planting trees is truly remarkable. Four years ago, he embarked on a mission to plant a tree every day.”

Rajasekhar has adhered to this commitment having planted over 1,500 saplings, the PM noted. He added, “What is particularly commendable is that even after facing a personal setback this year, he remained steadfast in his mission. I wholeheartedly appreciate such efforts and encourage everyone to join the noble campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’”

Hailing from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Rajasekhar works as a fitter at Singareni Company. Since July 1, 2020, he has been planting one sapling daily under the initiative “Prakruti Harita Deeksha.” He also distributes saplings and seeds to others, aiming to distribute one crore seeds of various plants; so far, he has successfully distributed 10 lakh seeds. Recently, he received an appreciation letter from the district collector for his contributions.