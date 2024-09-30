Telangana: TGCSB refunded Rs 27.2 crore to victims of cybercrime via Lok Adalat

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) facilitated the massive refund of Rs 27.2 crore to 5,355 cybercrime victims across the state on Saturday during the National Lok Adalat. This refund marks a major milestone as it surpasses the previous figure of Rs 21.6 crore refunded to 4,800 victims in the Lok Adalat held in June.

The refund was made possible when cybercrime victims immediately filed complaints with the police who then coordinate with banks to put on hold the defrauded money. After the lost money was frozen in the bank, the victims were directed to approach the court for the refund.

“The initiative of refunding money to cyberfraud victims began on February 20. Since then, the TGCSB has successfully refunded a total of Rs 114.7 crore to 11,868 victims, setting new benchmarks in cyber security and legal response in Telangana,” said Director of TGCSB Shikha Goel.

Apart from cybercrime cases, the Lok Adalat also amicably settled other compoundable criminal cases. As many as 1.38 lakh cases were successfully liquidated during the process, the police said.