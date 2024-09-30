Telangana: Will introduce EV buses within ORR, says Ponnam Prabhakar

KARIMNAGAR: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with TGSRTC chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar, flagged off 35 electric super luxury buses for Karimnagar on Sunday. Addressing the media, Prabhakar highlighted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directive to introduce electric buses within ORR to promote a pollution-free society and announced plans to acquire 2,400 EV buses in phases.

Following the increasing demand for buses after the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme, Prabhakar said that TGSRTC aims to purchase new buses with the state government to alleviate congestion. Recruitment for 3,035 positions is currently underway to support this initiative, he said.

The minister also announced that the government will allocate RTC chartered buses to women’s groups, in consultation with MEPMA and that the outstanding payments related to the 2013 bonds for conductors and drivers have been settled, with remaining dues to be disbursed during Dussehra.

Sajjanar announced that the new electric buses will offer modern amenities for passenger comfort. The company plans to deploy 500 electric buses across various districts by the end of March next year, with efforts underway to operate them in all districts, including Hyderabad. These electric buses will run non-stop, allowing quick travel from Karimnagar to Hyderabad.

Key features of the bus