New Telangana AG takes charge

Newly appointed Advocate General for the State of Telangana A Sudarshan Reddy took charge during a ceremony at the High Court premises.

By Express News Service

Newly appointed Advocate General for the State of Telangana A Sudarshan Reddy took charge during a ceremony at the High Court premises on Monday. Prominent dignitaries, including Additional Advocates General Tera Rajanikanth Reddy and Imran Khan as well as Government Pleaders were present on the occasion. The state government also announced the appointment of senior advocate Imran Khan as an Additional Advocate General.

