Amit Shah’s ‘survey bombshell’ leaves Telangana BJP leaders tense

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP leaders are tense these days, following a recent announcement by Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah that ticket allocations will be determined based on survey reports, even for sitting Members of Parliament.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy echoed this statement, making it clear that Lok sabha ticket allocation would be purely survey-based, causing unrest among the Lok Sabha members from Telangana.

Leaders who suffered defeat in recent Assembly elections are now striving to influence the survey by actively engaging in ground-level activities, conducting meetings with cadres and interacting with the public to secure a favourable position in the upcoming survey.

State of anxiety

Sitting MPs, who took renominations for granted, are now in a state of anxiety, fearing that a negative survey outcome could jeopardise their political future. The MPs — Kishan, Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao — have intensified their tours and local engagements post-Assembly elections. There is speculation that the survey may adversely affect two MPs engaged in internal conflicts, with senior leaders also expressing interest in contesting the upcoming polls.

A former minister eyeing the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat is quite optimistic as his supporters are actively promoting his candidacy, even though the seat is represented by senior leader Bandi Sanjay. Party sources said that leaders like Muralidhar Rao, Sugunakar Rao and others are lobbying for an opportunity to contest as MPs.

In Adilabad, senior leaders, citing their two-decade-long party service, are seeking tickets, and are hopeful that their names will feature positively in the survey report. Meanwhile, sitting MPs are concerned about the reaction of the voters and party cadre to their performance over the last five years, even as dissident leaders have become active.

Dissident leaders become active

Sitting MPs are concerned about the reaction of the voters and party cadre to their performance over the last five years, even as dissident leaders have become active.

