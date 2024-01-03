Telangana High Court issues notice to state government on fund allocation to Tablighi Jamat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a petition seeking the suspension of the GO (No:123), dated December 13, 2023, which released Rs 2.46 crore for Tablighi Jamat, a banned organisation, to host a religious congregation at Zemathnagar, Parigi Mandal, Vikarabad district from January 6 to 8.

The notices were issued on the petition filed by Md Afsar Pasha to the state government and the Tablighi Jamat organization, including its leader Maulana Saad. The notices have been sent to the Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Chief Secretary, District Collector of Vikarabad, CEO of the State Waqf Board, and M/s. Tablighi Jamat.

The Chief Secretary had previously directed the Chief Executive Officer of the State Waqf Board to release the allocated amount to the District Collector of Vikarabad district for the execution of civil works necessary for infrastructure and other arrangements for the religious congregation.

The petitioner, MD. Afsar Pasha argued that Tablighi Jamat had organised a similar Islamic congregation in January 2020 in Nirmal Town, Telangana, which resulted in communal violence and serious law and order issues in Bhainsa, Nirmal District.

The petitioner also highlighted the international perspective, mentioning that the Supreme Court of Russia labelled “Tablighi Jamaat” as an extremist organisation in 2009, leading to its ban due to perceived threats to national and confessional stability, territorial integrity, and security. Several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, have also banned the organisation.

Adding to the controversy, in 2020, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report against Maulana Saad and others under the Money Laundering Act in Delhi. Following the petitioner’s contentions, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka directed the respondent authorities to file their counters by January 23, 2024, and adjourned the matter for further consideration.

