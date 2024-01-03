YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila to merge her party with Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila will travel to Delhi where she is expected to announce the merger of her party with the Congress on Thursday. Sharmila will announce the merger of her party with the Congress at the AICC headquarters in the presence of party president Mallakarjun Kharge, and party senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Sharmila arrived at YS Ghat in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Tuesday evening to pay homage to her late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy and seek his blessings for her son Raja Reddy’s wedding to Atluri Priya.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, she said the decision to work with the Congress was taken much earlier and accordingly she had extended support to the party in Telangana during the Assembly elections.

“Today the Congress came to power in Telangana. The YSRTP played a big role in dethroning the anti-people BRS government. We did not field candidates in 31 constituencies to facilitate the victory of the Congress,” she said.

Sharmila asserted that had her party contested the elections, the Congress would have faced a difficult situation in these seats. “It was my and my party’s sacrifice that made it possible. Congress is aware of it and, out of gratitude for our sacrifice, they invited me to join the Congress. I do not have any objections to joining the grand old party, which is the largest secular party in the country. It is the party which ensures the security of all, hence I have decided to strengthen it,” she said, adding that in one to two days all the questions would be answered.

Her son’s engagement is scheduled for January 18 and the marriage will be solemnised on February 17. She placed the first invitation card at YSR Ghat and sought her father’s blessings. Sharmila’s mother YS Vijayalakshmi, Raja Reddy, soon-to-be daughter-in-law Priya, and daughter Anjali were present. A large number of her supporters came to Idupulapaya to greet her.

Meanwhile, Sharmila along with Vijayamma, Raja Reddy and would-be daughter-in-law will fly by a special aircraft to Vijayawada on Wednesday and meet her brother and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 4 pm at his Tadepalli residence to invite him to her son’s wedding. Later, she will leave for Delhi. The meeting assumes significance given her decision to work with Congress.

According to sources, the Congress high command is more than likely to offer Sharmila the APCC chief’s post in the hope that the party, which was decimated in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, would regain ground. But Sharmila is said to be not interested as she would suffer a dent in her image if the party loses in the upcoming elections. She may accept the role of a star campaigner.

It is expected that ruling YSRC MLAs, who are not likely to be nominated in the upcoming Assembly elections, might switch loyalty to Sharmila after she officially merges her party with the Congress. Already, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has declared his support for her, creating quite a sensation in AP.

