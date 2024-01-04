Home States Telangana

Three held for stealing, killing pregnant cow to sell flesh in Telangana

Gajula Kumar learnt about the incident through information provided by villagers and located the dismembered body parts and skin of the cow on the outskirts of the village.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A case has been registered under the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act of 1977 against three persons for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a pregnant cow and selling its flesh in Molanguru village of Shankarapatnam Mandal on the night of December 31.

Huzurabad ACP L Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday said that the cow, owned by Gajula Kumar, was targeted around midnight when the accused — Saddam, Shaik Taj, and More Manoj — knocked on the main door. Upon receiving no response, they stole the cow, which was tethered in the cattle shed at the rear of Kumar’s residence. Gajula Kumar learnt about the incident through information provided by villagers and located the dismembered body parts and skin of the cow on the outskirts of the village. Upon filing a complaint, we arrested the three accused, the ACP added.

During the investigation, the police recovered a two-wheeler, the skin, and tools used in the killing of the cow. The trio was subsequently sent to judicial custody at Huzurabad sub-jail.In light of the incident, BJP activists staged a protest on NH 563 between Karimnagar and Warangal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Cow Slaughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp