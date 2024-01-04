Three held for stealing, killing pregnant cow to sell flesh in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A case has been registered under the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act of 1977 against three persons for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a pregnant cow and selling its flesh in Molanguru village of Shankarapatnam Mandal on the night of December 31.

Huzurabad ACP L Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday said that the cow, owned by Gajula Kumar, was targeted around midnight when the accused — Saddam, Shaik Taj, and More Manoj — knocked on the main door. Upon receiving no response, they stole the cow, which was tethered in the cattle shed at the rear of Kumar’s residence. Gajula Kumar learnt about the incident through information provided by villagers and located the dismembered body parts and skin of the cow on the outskirts of the village. Upon filing a complaint, we arrested the three accused, the ACP added.

During the investigation, the police recovered a two-wheeler, the skin, and tools used in the killing of the cow. The trio was subsequently sent to judicial custody at Huzurabad sub-jail.In light of the incident, BJP activists staged a protest on NH 563 between Karimnagar and Warangal.

