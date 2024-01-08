Swecha releases AI model for storytelling in Telugu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based organisation – Swecha – released ‘AI Chandamama Kathalu’, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence model built exclusively for storytelling in Telugu. Chandamama Kathalu is a children’s story that is cherished by all Telugu-speaking people, instilling moral values across generations. The team of Swecha shared that the AI project aims to use a new and creative approach to bringing back the ethical values embedded in these stories.

To develop this AI model, the team digitised over 40,000 stories and proofread the digitised copies with the help of 10,000 students and faculty members across engineering colleges. The organisation said that the database of these stories is available online for the public and anyone can download it or make modifications. Swecha’s Founder Y Kiran Chandra notes that this is a “logical step in our journey towards democratising technology.”

Unlike other large language models like ChatGPT, ‘AI Chandamama Kathalu’ does not work with a large amount of raw text scraped from the web. The team used a small language model to build the story-oriented AI thereby making it less expensive and more accessible to people as one can give a prompt in Telugu and access a children’s story in Telugu.

