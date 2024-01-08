Home States Telangana

Woman, aide arrested for killing trans spouse in Telangana

As per sources, the couple, facing marital discord, started living separately for some years.

Published: 08th January 2024 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A woman and a man were held on Sunday for murdering the former’s spouse in Siddipet district on December 11. According to sources, the victim, Roja (Daripalli Venkatesh), married Veda Shree, a resident of Bhoi Galli Colony in Siddipet, in 2014, and the duo had a baby in 2015.

However, Roja allegedly began harassing Veda Shree for additional dowry. Following this, Roja, then Daripalli came out as a trans person.

As per sources, the couple, facing marital discord, started living separately for some years. Veda, employed as a private school teacher, took custody of their daughter. Fed up with constant harassment from her spouse, Veda decided to murder Roja. It is learnt that while living apart, she started living with a man named Ramesh from Siddipet. She, along with Ramesh, devised a plan to eliminate her.

A police investigation revealed that Ramesh offered alcohol to Roja on December 11. Later, she was murdered but the accused tried to pass it off as a natural death case. However, the cops caught on to their lies and arrested them. During the investigation, Veda reportedly confessed to her crimes, the sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murdere trans person

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp