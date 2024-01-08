Woman, aide arrested for killing trans spouse in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A woman and a man were held on Sunday for murdering the former’s spouse in Siddipet district on December 11. According to sources, the victim, Roja (Daripalli Venkatesh), married Veda Shree, a resident of Bhoi Galli Colony in Siddipet, in 2014, and the duo had a baby in 2015.

However, Roja allegedly began harassing Veda Shree for additional dowry. Following this, Roja, then Daripalli came out as a trans person.

As per sources, the couple, facing marital discord, started living separately for some years. Veda, employed as a private school teacher, took custody of their daughter. Fed up with constant harassment from her spouse, Veda decided to murder Roja. It is learnt that while living apart, she started living with a man named Ramesh from Siddipet. She, along with Ramesh, devised a plan to eliminate her.

A police investigation revealed that Ramesh offered alcohol to Roja on December 11. Later, she was murdered but the accused tried to pass it off as a natural death case. However, the cops caught on to their lies and arrested them. During the investigation, Veda reportedly confessed to her crimes, the sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SIDDIPET: A woman and a man were held on Sunday for murdering the former’s spouse in Siddipet district on December 11. According to sources, the victim, Roja (Daripalli Venkatesh), married Veda Shree, a resident of Bhoi Galli Colony in Siddipet, in 2014, and the duo had a baby in 2015. However, Roja allegedly began harassing Veda Shree for additional dowry. Following this, Roja, then Daripalli came out as a trans person. As per sources, the couple, facing marital discord, started living separately for some years. Veda, employed as a private school teacher, took custody of their daughter. Fed up with constant harassment from her spouse, Veda decided to murder Roja. It is learnt that while living apart, she started living with a man named Ramesh from Siddipet. She, along with Ramesh, devised a plan to eliminate her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A police investigation revealed that Ramesh offered alcohol to Roja on December 11. Later, she was murdered but the accused tried to pass it off as a natural death case. However, the cops caught on to their lies and arrested them. During the investigation, Veda reportedly confessed to her crimes, the sources said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp