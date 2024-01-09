Telangana CM asks MLAs to end practice of recommending transfers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked Congress MLAs to end the practice of recommending government officers for transfers, a practice which he said was prevalent in the BRS regime. Categorically stating that everyone is part of welfare and development in Praja Sarkar, he asked the MLAs to consult the district in-charge ministers or meet him in person, for any public welfare or development-related work.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC president, said that the popular notion in the previous BRS regime was that the pink party MLAs would make suggestions to the local administration and influence governance at all levels. The chief minister asked the Congress MLAs to end such a practice and allow efficient officers to do their jobs while abiding by the law of the land.

Dos and don’t for MLAs

He also suggested some ‘dos and don’ts’ to the Congress MLAs, particularly the first-time legislators, during the preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth held separate meetings with MLAs from five districts — Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad — at the MCRHRD where he asked them to refrain from entertaining government officials who would try, by hook and by crook, to get the choicest postings.

The chief minister also asked the MLAs to go to the villages and not hang around the state party headquarters.

“Be with the people, understand their problems, listen to their voices and maintain good relations with the people,” was the message given by the chief minister to the MLAs.

The chief minister also assured time to MLAs, unlike his predecessor. He said that he would devote two hours, from 4 pm to 6 pm, every week to meeting MLAs.

‘Should win at least 12 seats’

Appreciating the MLAs for bringing the Congress to power, the TPCC chief asked the legislators to redouble their energies and win at least 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He also asked the party leaders to be prepared for the local body polls after the Lok Sabha elections.

CM to tour districts

The chief minister will be embarking on district tours after the Republic Day celebrations as part of Lok Sabha election preparations. Revanth will be holding the first public meeting as chief minister at Indravelli of Adilabad district. Incidentally, Revanth held his first public meeting after assuming charge as TPCC president about two years ago, at Indravelli.

During the preparatory meeting with Adilabad district leaders, the chief minister asked them to identify the families of martyrs in the 1981 Indravelli massacre so that financial assistance could be extended to them. He also disclosed plans to construct a martyrs memorial park in Indravelli and asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for laying the foundation stone.

