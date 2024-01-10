Home States Telangana

Woxsen University hosts international conclave on India-EU Strategy

Former Prime Minister of Belgium and former Deputy Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Yves Leterme participated.

Woxsen University in Sangareddy hosted an international conclave on ‘India-European Union (EU) as Strategic Partners for Future of Higher Education’ on Tuesday.

He was honoured with the ‘Woxsen Award for Lifetime Contributions to Diplomacy’ in recognition of his contributions to geopolitics, international relations, and business. Leterme said, “The first stage of EU-India cooperation is to collaborate and connect to promote good incentives and learn about each other”.

