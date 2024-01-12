Telangana: 25K acres of red chilli crop lost to pests in Mahabubabad and Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/WARANGAL: Unseasonal rains and adverse weather conditions in December 2023 have led to the proliferation of pests, causing red chilli farmers to suffer significant losses. In Mahabubabad and Warangal districts, approximately 84,000 acres of red chilli were harvested. However, 30 percent of the crop has been lost to pests.

According to Mahabubabad District Horticulture Officer K Suryanarayana, increased pesticide usage became necessary due to the fall in red chilli harvest. He said that heavy downpours and fluctuating climate conditions were contributing factors, leading to the spread of insects across fields.

Despite repeated efforts by agricultural and horticulture staff to raise awareness, farmers continue the practice of cultivating the same crop year after year, resulting in significant losses. Continuous cultivation of a single crop type in the same fields can lead to issues like leaf blight and farmers’ lack of understanding about soil strength further exacerbates crop losses, Suryanarayana added.

When contacted, Warangal District Agriculture Joint Director Usha Dayal said that red chilli crops were plagued by pests. Usha attributed the infestation to farmers’ persistent pesticide use for higher yields and identified atmospheric conditions as another contributing factor. In response to the crisis, teams have been deployed to inspect red chilli farmers experiencing crop losses due to insect infestation, she added.

