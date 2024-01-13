Home States Telangana

BSc agriculture student dies by suicide in Adilabad

Police suspect she might have resorted to the extreme step due to poor show in exams

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A second-year BSc Agriculture student, Deepthi Rathod from Adilabad district, took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in a private college in Anannatha Sagar village, Hasanparthy mandal, Hanamkonda district, on Friday.

The victim is said to have failed in five out of seven subjects in a recent examination, and police suspect that this might have driven her to take the extreme step. Hasanparthy inspector T Gopi said that Deepthi’s fellow students found her hanging after returning from breakfast. They alerted the hostel warden and college management. Deepthi was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal, where she died, he added.

The police spoke to the college staff and Deepthi’s fellow students as part of the investigation and obtained examination data from the institute. It was learnt that the college had released the results for the second-year, first semester for the BSc Agriculture course on Thursday and Deepthi had failed in five subjects and passed only two.

Deepthi had reportedly performed poorly in all the exams the college had conducted. The students shared that Deepthi seemed to have been deeply affected by her performance in the exam and that it could have prompted her to kill herself, Inspector Gopi added. The police informed Deepthi’s parents about the incident, and an autopsy was performed on the body at the MGM Hospital.  A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death).

