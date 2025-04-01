46-year-old woman held in digital arrest case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old woman realtor for allegedly being involved in a digital arrest case and duping a person of Rs 3.57 lakh. The accused was identified as Korthapalli Rithika, a resident of Kompally. It was learnt that she had been involved in 32 similar cases across the country, including three in Telangana.

“The victim, a resident of Hyderabad, reportedly received a call from one of Rithika’s associates, who introduced himself as a head constable of Kurla police station in Bandra, stating that illegal transactions had happened through the bank accounts that had been opened in the name of the victim in Bandra,” the police stated.

Instructing the complainant to connect over a Skype call, the accused asked the victim to transfer the entire amount into the fraudster’s account for verification purposes, promising the victim that the amount would be refunded to his account within 24 hours.

Believing them, the victim, despite not having the required amount in his bank account, was persuaded to take a pre-approved loan from a bank and transferred Rs 3,57,998 to the fraudster’s account. While other suspects were arrested earlier, Rithika was arrested on Monday.