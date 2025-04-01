Bedridden for 25 years, man pleads for mercy killing or government assistance

Within six months, his condition worsened, causing severe muscle deterioration and complete immobility. He can no longer move, walk or use his hands and legs, leaving him restricted to speech alone.

His father passed away four years ago due to health issues, and his 70-year-old mother, Anjamma, is now his sole caretaker. Expressing his anguish, Gopal said that instead of supporting his mother in her old age, she is the one looking after him. Overcome with sorrow, Anjamma tearfully said she cannot bear to see her son suffer and wishes she could die instead.

Sustaining on Rs 4,000 pension

Gopal’s only source of income is the Rs 4,000 disability pension provided by the government. With no other assets or financial support, he has urged the government to provide assistance. Otherwise, he has requested permission for euthanasia. He has also expressed his wish for his body to be used for research on muscular dystrophy after his death.

Despite his struggles, Gopal remains mentally alert and hopeful of help. He stated that with government support, he could afford better medical care and improve his living conditions. His neighbours and well-wishers have also appealed to authorities for intervention, urging local organisations and philanthropists to step in.

Notably, the Congress government in Karnataka issued orders in January to implement the Supreme Court’s directive regarding a patient’s ‘Right to Die’ with dignity.