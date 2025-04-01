BJP shifts focus to local body polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress government of failing to fully implement its six guarantees.

He was addressing the party office-bearers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and the newly elected district presidents here on Monday. During the meeting, Kishan emphasised the need to complete the process of appointing of district and mandal presidents.

He advised the BJP cadre to build a strong opposition against the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government and to focus on fighting for farmers’ rights and the six guarantees.

Kishan recalled the BJP’s recent victories in the teachers and graduates MLC polls despite alleged conspiracies by Congress and BRS.

He accused the Congress leaders of betraying the voters who placed their trust in them. Calling for a public movement against the Congress, he urged BJP cadre to prepare for protests. He also stated that there is growing resentment among the people against KCR’s family and the BRS, and encouraged party members to strengthen the BJP through sustained activism.