BJP shifts focus to local body polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress government of failing to fully implement its six guarantees.
He was addressing the party office-bearers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and the newly elected district presidents here on Monday. During the meeting, Kishan emphasised the need to complete the process of appointing of district and mandal presidents.
He advised the BJP cadre to build a strong opposition against the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government and to focus on fighting for farmers’ rights and the six guarantees.
Kishan recalled the BJP’s recent victories in the teachers and graduates MLC polls despite alleged conspiracies by Congress and BRS.
He accused the Congress leaders of betraying the voters who placed their trust in them. Calling for a public movement against the Congress, he urged BJP cadre to prepare for protests. He also stated that there is growing resentment among the people against KCR’s family and the BRS, and encouraged party members to strengthen the BJP through sustained activism.
Additionally, Kishan directed party leaders to finalise all pending committee formations and build a robust organisational structure. He stressed the importance of preparing an action plan before Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.
He called for the completion of booth-level and mandal committees and urged BJP workers to take up issues related to farmers, power cuts, and unemployment. He encouraged the Mahila Morcha to actively take up women’s issues and instructed the party leaders to focus on the upcoming local body elections. He stressed that BJP should move forward with the goal of winning local body elections while simultaneously strengthening the party at the grassroots level.
The party decided to celebrate party foundation day on April 6 and organise week-long celebration across the state. The party should take up “Gao Chalo, Bhasti Chalo” programmes at ground level.