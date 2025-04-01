Congressmen to participate in Delhi dharna for 42 per cent reservation for BCs

HYDERABAD: Congress legislators from BC communities, including ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha, will be travelling to the national capital to participate in the Maha Dharna to be staged on April 2, seeking support for the Bills passed by Telangana Legislative Assembly enhancing 42 per cent reservations to BCs in education, employment and politics.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and a host of other AICC leaders are expected to participate in the protest.

Sources said that MLAs from the BC communities, including Aadi Srinivas, Beerla Ilaiah, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Vakiti Srihari, E Shankar, and other party leaders will also be attending the meeting.

The State Legislative Assembly recently passed the Telangana BCs (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana BCs, SCs and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Bill, 2055. The state has requested the Centre to protect the proposed Bills under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution against judicial scrutiny.

The team, lead by Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha, are likely to meet multiple Union ministers seeking support for the BC reservations.