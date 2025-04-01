‘Historic’ initiative: CM Revanth Reddy launches fine rice scheme

SURYAPET: In a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring food security with dignity, the state government on Sunday launched the country’s first-ever scheme to distribute sanna biyyam (fine variety rice) free of cost to the poor through ration shops.

The scheme was formally launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy during a public meeting in Huzurnagar on the occasion of Ugadi. During the launch ceremony, the chief minister handed over fine variety rice bags to 10 beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the state government will supply six kilograms of fine rice per person per month free of cost through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to all eligible ration card holders, starting April 1. The scheme will benefit over 3.10 crore people, accounting for nearly 85 per cent of Telangana’s population.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy described the scheme as a “historic” one, stating that the days of the poor eating “inferior” rice were over. “We have created history by launching this scheme. From now, even the poor will eat the rice that rich people consume,” he said.

The CM noted that Telangana produces around 12 lakh tonnes of fine paddy, with Nalgonda district alone contributing eight lakh tonnes.

Both Revanth and Uttam emphasised that coarse rice distributed earlier was rejected by beneficiaries, leading to rampant misuse. “People were selling ration rice for Rs 10 per kg and millers were recycling it and selling it at Rs 50 per kg. This black market was worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore annually.”

Uttam added that earlier 80 to 90 per cent of the ration rice was diverted due to its poor quality and termed the switch to fine variety rice a “game changer in India’s food security landscape.”

Criticising the policies of his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM said: “The idea of providing fine variety rice to the poor never crossed KCR’s mind. Instead, he told farmers ‘if you grow paddy, I will hang you’.”