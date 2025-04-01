KT Rama Rao vows to support students’ fight against ‘bulldozer politics’ in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the state government has unleashed “brutal repression” on students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) who were fighting to protect the varsity’s land.

Several HCU students met Rama Rao here on Monday evening.

Speaking to reporters later, the BRS leader condemned the state government’s actions.

The students, who met Rama Rao to seek support for their ongoing struggle, highlighted the government’s alleged attempts to seize 400 acres of university land under the pretext of development.

Assuring full support to them, he alleged that the state government’s priority was real estate and it was ignoring environment concerns.

The BRS working president alleged that the Congress government was resorting to “bulldozer politics” by deploying hundreds of bulldozers and heavy machinery to raze trees and displace wildlife on the HCU land. “Why is the state in such a hurry to grab this land? What is the rush to turn a green haven into a concrete jungle worth `30,000 crore?” he asked.

Rama Rao alleged that police were sent into the university without the permission of vice-chancellor. “Female students have been dragged, their clothes torn and two students arrested and sent to jail. Where are they now? The government must immediately reveal their whereabouts,” he demanded.

Rama Rao assured the students that the BRS would raise this issue in Rajya Sabha. The BRS working president also questioned the logic of selling HCU’s 400 acres of land when the government claims to have access to 45,000 acres for projects like Future City and Pharma City.