Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue efforts intensify, conveyor belt extended

HYDERABAD: The rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel gained further momentum on the 38th day, Monday, as officials extended the conveyor belt by another 100 metres.

The conveyor belt, which was previously operational up to 13,630 metres, was extended to 13,730 metres, allowing debris removal up to this point. Special Officer Shiv Shankar Lotheti said mining and accident management experts were providing guidance to ensure efficient rescue efforts.

He added that teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, HYDRAA, SCCL, South Central Railway and other agencies were working around the clock to expedite the rescue process. The SCR staff has been cutting and removing steel parts of the tunnel boring machines, transporting them out of the tunnel using a loco train. Officials noted that once these steel parts are cleared, the rescue efforts will accelerate further. Additionally, ventilation will be restored gradually as debris and slush are removed.

It may be recalled that eight workers were trapped inside the tunnel on February 22. So far, officials have recovered two bodies and continue their search for the remaining six workers.