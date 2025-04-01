Thief nabbed with gold chain worth Rs 1.7 lakh

HYDERABAD: South East Zone Task Force sleuths on Monday, along with Humayun Nagar police, nabbed a 32-year-old man for being involved in a theft case. The accused was identified as Shaik Saddam Hussain, and a gold chain worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered from him.

According to the complaint, the accused snatched the chain of the victim when she was boarding an RTC bus at Mehdipatnam bus stop on March 25. Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused at Mallepally X Roads while trying to dispose of the stolen chain.

During preliminary interrogation, the police learnt that the accused had committed about 46 thefts. A case has been registered and the police are investigating.