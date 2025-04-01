University of Hyderabad students protest: 53 students released, two booked

HYDERABAD: The Gachibowli police released 53 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Sunday after taking them into preventive detention earlier that day. However, two persons — B Rohit Kumar and Erram Naveen Kumar — were arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody.
According to the police, the students staged a protest on the east campus against the clearing of land in the Kancha Gachibowli area. They gathered at the site, attempted to halt the work by force and attacked officials and workers with sticks and stones, the police claims.
During the incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Division) sustained grievous injuries to his right knee and ankle.
A complaint was filed by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), leading to the registration of a case at Gachibowli police station under Sections 329(3), 121(2), 132, 191(3) and 351(3) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police clarified that no lathicharge was carried out on the students, nor was anyone forcibly removed from their hostels, as alleged.
They urged students not to believe misleading information and to address grievances through official channels. Authorities also warned that any attempts to disrupt law and order would lead to legal action.
‘Home to over 734 flowering plant species’
The state government is facing opposition from students and environmental activists over its decision to clear land in the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli area, which is set to be auctioned for the development of multi-use infrastructure and IT parks.
The ‘Save City Forests’ group, a prominent opponent of the auction, argues that the forest serves as the “green lungs” of Hyderabad. They claim that since 1974, this area has been an integral part of the UoH campus, developing into a self-sustaining and biodiverse ecosystem that reflects indigenous forest ecology.
According to the group, the land is home to over 734 species of flowering plants, 10 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles and 220 species of birds. Students said the region’s natural features, including peacock, buffalo and SR lakes, ponds and ancient rock formations, have provided a vital ecological and geological sanctuary for decades. They fear that the auction will lead to irreversible damage to the forest and its wildlife.
On Monday, a group of students attempted to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in protest against the state government’s plan to clear the land.