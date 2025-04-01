University of Hyderabad students protest: 53 students released, two booked

HYDERABAD: The Gachibowli police released 53 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Sunday after taking them into preventive detention earlier that day. However, two persons — B Rohit Kumar and Erram Naveen Kumar — were arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, the students staged a protest on the east campus against the clearing of land in the Kancha Gachibowli area. They gathered at the site, attempted to halt the work by force and attacked officials and workers with sticks and stones, the police claims.

During the incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Division) sustained grievous injuries to his right knee and ankle.

A complaint was filed by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), leading to the registration of a case at Gachibowli police station under Sections 329(3), 121(2), 132, 191(3) and 351(3) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police clarified that no lathicharge was carried out on the students, nor was anyone forcibly removed from their hostels, as alleged.

They urged students not to believe misleading information and to address grievances through official channels. Authorities also warned that any attempts to disrupt law and order would lead to legal action.