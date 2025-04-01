Vanguard to set up Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, hire 2,500 staff

HYDERABAD: Vanguard, one of the world’s top investment companies, has decided to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. It is likely to open its office this year and is expected to hire 2,300 to 2,500 employees over the next four years.
A delegation from Vanguard, led by its CEO Salim Ramji, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday at his residence. After discussions with the CM, Vanguard announced that it would scale up the Hyderabad office by immediately hiring engineers with a special focus on artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and mobile engineering.
Welcoming Vanguard to Hyderabad, Revanth said, “I am delighted to welcome Vanguard to join the irresistible and unstoppable Hyderabad Rising vision. As part of Telangana Rising, we are shaping Hyderabad into a GCC hub for the world across domains and Vanguard’s endorsement will further strengthen our global positioning.”
Hyderabad an obvious choice because of government policies: Vanguard CEO
Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, said: “We are excited to be adding talent who will focus on AI, mobile, and cloud-based technologies that drive our business outcomes and deliver a world-class experience for our clients. Hyderabad was a great and obvious choice for us because of its diverse talent pool, an ecosystem of tech expertise and innovation mindset and the friendly policies of the Telangana state government.”
Meanwhile, Vanguard, which operates under a unique, investor-owned structure, manages approximately $10 trillion in global assets and serves more than 50 million investors. Vanguard is currently designing its strategy to ensure it finds the right talent to add to its global staff with a special focus on AI.
The state government in its official statement said: “Vanguard is committed to establishing an enduring technology centre in Hyderabad. The Vanguard Hyderabad office would serve as an integral part of the global organisation, become an innovation hub that will support IT mission and goals, and drive AI strategy, unlock potential of data and analytics, and support the firm’s mobile-first initiatives.”