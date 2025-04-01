Vanguard to set up Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, hire 2,500 staff

HYDERABAD: Vanguard, one of the world’s top investment companies, has decided to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. It is likely to open its office this year and is expected to hire 2,300 to 2,500 employees over the next four years.

A delegation from Vanguard, led by its CEO Salim Ramji, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday at his residence. After discussions with the CM, Vanguard announced that it would scale up the Hyderabad office by immediately hiring engineers with a special focus on artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and mobile engineering.

Welcoming Vanguard to Hyderabad, Revanth said, “I am delighted to welcome Vanguard to join the irresistible and unstoppable Hyderabad Rising vision. As part of Telangana Rising, we are shaping Hyderabad into a GCC hub for the world across domains and Vanguard’s endorsement will further strengthen our global positioning.”