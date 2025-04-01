Woman gangraped 200 meters from temple in Nagarkurnool district

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons reportedly gangraped a 30-year-old woman near the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Urkondapeta village of Nagarkurnool district on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim, accompanied by her relative, went to the temple for a darshan on Saturday and stayed on the premises.

At midnight, as she stepped out to urinate, the offenders forcibly dragged her into the bushes, about 200 metres from the temple and allegedly raped her, despite her relative’s attempts to intervene. The accused tied the relative to a tree before committing the crime.

The police recorded the victim’s statement and reportedly identified seven persons who were involved in the crime. A probe is underway.

Two rape accused arrested

SANGAREDDY: Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a rape case reported on March 24 on the outskirts of Kandi. Two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from them. Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Paritosh said the incident occurred when a couple returning home stopped near Sangareddy.

While the husband stepped away from the auto, two unidentified men on a two-wheeler attacked him, abducted the woman on a scooter, and raped her at an isolated location. Both suspects were arrested on Monday. The SP urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

SP urges women to report harassment

MEDAK: Superintendent of Police (SP) D Uday Kumar Reddy urged women to report harassment and eve-teasing, assuring strict action against offenders. “Do not stay silent. Reach out to the police and put an end to harassment,” he said. He noted that during awareness programmes conducted by SHE teams in March, four FIRs and 11 e-petty cases were registered in the district.

In Toopran sub-division, 36 individuals were caught and counselled, while 35 were held in Medak sub-division. SHE teams visited identified hotspots 238 times and conducted 51 awareness sessions on eve-teasing, POCSO, anti-human trafficking and drug abuse. The SP said that all complaints would be kept confidential and urged people to call 100, the SHE Teams WhatsApp number 8712657963, or the control room at 8712657888.