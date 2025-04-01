Woman Maoist gunned down

JANGAON : A senior woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist), carrying a collective reward of Rs 45 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada forest area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Monday.

The police recovered an INSAS rifle, other arms and ammunition and items of daily use from the encounter site.

According to agencies, the slain militant, Gummadiveli Renuka, was a law graduate and was active in the outlawed outfit since 1996.

A member of the Special Zonal Committee (SZC) of the CPI (Maoist) party, Renuka (aliases: Banu, Chaite, Saraswati and Damyanti) was in charge of the press team of the Dandakaranya SZC.