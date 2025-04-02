Biodiversity and forests in Telangana: Curious case of Kancha Gachibowli

Forests play a major role in supporting the livelihoods of rural poor and tribals, mitigating the threat of global warming, conserving fertile soil and protecting vulnerable wildlife. As per Status of Forests Report, the forest area in Telangana is 27,292 sq. km — roughly 24.35 per cent of total geographical area.

Out of this 27,292 sq.km, as per records, reserved forest area is 19,696.23 sq. km and protected forest area is 6,953.47 sq. km, while the remaining 642.30 sq. km is unclassified. However, how much of this area has real trees and forests, as per the textbook definition, is not known.

Forests and biodiversity in Telangana have been shrinking with various projects, including irrigation and road construction works, undertaken after the formation of the state in 2014. Telangana was known for its rich biological diversity, distributed across nine agro-climatic regions. The state had dense teak forests within the Godavari basin. Owing to a lack of meaningful efforts to protect existing forests and resurrect forests in forest lands, Telangana has been facing the harshness of torrential rains, in the form of floods and water scarcity.

Probably in response, in March 2024, the government announced on World Forest Day that Telangana’s forest area would be expanded from 24.05 per cent to 33 per cent, in accordance with the National Forest Policy, 1988. To reach this target, the government of Telangana has to add another 10,000 sq. km as forests.

Creating a forest involves several challenges and requires careful planning and execution. The difficulty of creating a forest can vary depending on factors such as the location and size of the land, soil, the climate, the availability of native species, current land use, level of degradation, etc. Forests are one of the most complex ecosystems of nature. It takes hundreds of years for a forest to develop and be able to host flora, fauna, and biodiversity. The climate and ecological crises have exposed the need to reforest Telangana landscape on a dramatic scale.

In 2015, with the target to reach 33 per cent forest area, the government of Telangana launched Haritha Haram and intended to plant 230 crore saplings. As of 2019, only about 177 crore saplings were planted. The survival rate of the planted saplings is reported to be poor, and the creation of forests remained a distant dream.