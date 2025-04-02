BRS chalks out plans for Warangal public meeting

HYDERABAD: Several BRS leaders from Warangal had a meeting with party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravalli farmhouse on Tuesday. The meeting, which was also attended by the party’s working president KT Rama Rao, discussed the arrangements for a public meeting to be held in Warangal on April 27 as part of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

The BRS leaders from Warangal informed Rao that they had identified 1,213 acres of land near Elkathurthi for the meeting. Of the total land, 154 acres would be used for public meetings and 1,059 acres for parking. They said they were planning to provide 10 lakh buttermilk packets and 10 lakh water packets to the public.

Deputy chairman of State Legislative Council Banda Prakash, MLC S Madhusudhana Chary, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former minister E Dayakar Rao, BRS Warangal district president Lakshman Rao and others were present on the occasion.