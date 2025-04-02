BRS MLA Harish Rao slams government's ‘failure’ to implement schemes

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao has alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme as promised.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Harish pointed out that Revanth had assured the people that Rythu Bharosa amounts would be deposited in farmers’ accounts by March 31, a promise he reiterated during the recent Budget session of the Assembly. But the funds have not been disbursed so far, he alleged.

Listing out the promises the Congress government failed to fulfil, he said: “Dasara: Rythu Bharosa funds were promised but not released. Sankranti: Another assurance was given, yet no funds were released. Ugadi: Farmers were once again left disappointed.”

He criticised the Congress government for repeatedly changing the deadline for implementing these schemes, leaving farmers in distress.

The legislator from Siddipet described the present Congress regime as an anti-farmer government. Harish also slammed the government over other unfulfilled promises like loan waiver scheme.