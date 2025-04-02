Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in New Delhi to take part in ‘BC Poru Garjana’ protest

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived in Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the ‘BC Poru Garjana’ protest, to be organised by various Backward Classes (BC) rights groups on Wednesday. The demonstration aims to urge the Union government to approve Bills recently passed by the State Legislature, which seek to enhance BC reservations to 42%.

Later in the day, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha, and MLAs Aadi Srinivas, Beerla Ilaiah, Vakiti Srihari, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Prakash Goud and E Shankaraiah also arrived in Delhi to join the protest.

In March, the Telangana Legislative Assembly passed two key Bills: The Telangana BCs (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 and The Telangana BCs, SCs, and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments in State Services) Bill, 2025. The state government has requested the Centre to protect these bills from judicial review by including them in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, as they exceed the 50% cap on total reservations.