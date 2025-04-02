Congress sees BRS, BJP-backed real estate mafia's role in UoH students’ protest

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday alleged that real estate mafia backed by the BRS and BJP was behind the University of Hyderabad (UoH) students’ protest against the auction of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here, he said that the row over the said land has exposed the “fevicol bond” between the BJP and BRS and alleged “a builder is bonding the two parties together”. “The University of Hyderabad is on the screen. But the players, directors and conspirators are behind the curtains. The state government has the evidence to prove who is behind these orchestrated protests,” he added.

Mahesh Goud alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s benami had an eye on the university lands after the BRS formed the government in 2014. “KTR’s benami got to know about the land dispute pertaining to 50 acres in the same Survey No 25 in Kancha Gachibowli. KTR settled the issue in favour of his benami and helped him to construct a luxury apartment complex,” he said and alleged that the former minister also ensured that a 100-ft road was laid in the area connecting the said 50 acres of land.

“Don’t KTR and G Kishan Reddy know that it is an ecologically sensitive zone, and constructing an apartment complex would harm peacocks and other animals?” he asked.

Govt’s stance

Secured the land after winning a legal battle against a private firm

Govt consulted UoH’s V-C & registrar regarding land demarcation

Natural landmarks such as the Mushroom Rock and Peacock Lake would be preserved

To prepare an action plan to protect flora and fauna in the area

Aim of developing Kancha Gachibowli area is to attract international companies, boost economic potential and create jobs

